Middle Township Middle School: Athletes of the Week

Cheer: Kamryn Super has been named the cheer Athlete of the Week. Kamryn really challenged herself this year by trying new stunts. She has a fun and bubbly spirit in practice and at games.
Wrestling: Jake Andre has been named the Wrestler of the Week. Jake recently concluded a successful season that saw only one defeat. The wrestling program will look to Jake next year to be a leader on the mat.
Girls basketball: Breonna Buck has been named the girls basketball Player of the Week. Breonna has played an important role on the team all season. She worked hard everyday at practice and continually cheered up her teammates with positivity and great attitude. Breonna's skills only got better as the season progressed.
Boys basketball: Jamir McNeil has been named the boys basketball player of the week. Jamir exploded on to the scene as a sixth-grader and played increasing minutes as the season progressed, even starting a few games for the Panthers. Jamir will play an expanded role for the Panthers next year as he continues to develop his game this off-season.
This will be our final Athletes of the Week submission for the winter season. Over the next few weeks we will only have one athlete, as volleyball is the only sport in-season. Baseball and softball will begin in mid-March.