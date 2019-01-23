Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

These are Middle Township Middle School's Athletes of the Week.
Girls basketball
The Middle School Lady Panthers basketball team player of the week is Ciara Dimauro. CiCi is a great team leader on and off the court. She encourages her teammates to play well and also pushes herself to become a better basketball player in practices and games. CiCi may not be the high scorer on the court, but she is doing all the things that the team needs in order to be successful. CiCi plays hard on defense, racking up the blocked shots and steals. She also creates opportunities for her teammates on offense. CiCi stepped into the point guard role in the game against Lower Township on Wednesday, Jan. 16, without questions and showed her willingness to do what it takes for the team to win.
Boys basketball
Steven Berrodin has been named the boys basketball player of the week. Steven is a true leader in the classroom and on the court. He exhibits stellar sportsmanship through all facets of the game. Steven has come into his own on the basketball court after excelling on the soccer field for years. He has come up with some key rebounds throughout the early part of the season for the Panthers.
Cheer
Isabella D'Alonzo, eighth-grader, captain of the cheer squad. Isabella shows great leadership skills. She's very helpful and has the right attitude to take charge.
Wrestling
Brian Juzaitis is the athlete of the week for wrestling. A first year wrestler, Brian has seen some early-career success climbing to a 3-1 record with 2 pins. The future is bright for this rookie wrestler.