Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

Cheer
This is Mariah Klinger's first year as a cheerleader with MTMS. The eighth-grader has been a huge asset with helping to make our stunts successful and more advanced with her competition cheer knowledge.
Girls' Basketball
The girls' basketball Athlete of The Week is Rylee McFadden. Rylee works hard every day in practice and games. She has improved her skills so much that she has become one of the team's top forwards on the floor. As one of the teams eighth-grade leaders, Rylee has played against girls who have been taller and bigger than her all season. She has learned how to work against these players and has become extremely successful in the paint, keeping these players from dominating against the Panthers. Rylee played two very tall girls at Egg Harbor Township as well as against Ocean City this past week. This week she will be playing against two 6-foot-plus girls on the Atlantic City team, and we know she is going to work hard like she has all season.
Wrestling
Simone Oprea has been named the wrestler of the week. She has a 2-1 record on the season including a 27-second pin. She continues to develop her skills as the season moves forward. Looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Simone.
Boys' Basketball
Anthony Trombetta has been named the boys' basketball Athlete of Week. After sitting out the start of the league season due to an injury, Anthony stepped in to contribute right away, scoring 10 points in his first game back against Fairfield Township.