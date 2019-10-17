Girls Cross Country
The girl’s cross-country athlete of the week is 6th grader Kirsten McHale. Kirsten also came to cross country already in running shape and immediately began training runs of 1 mile, quickly increasing to 1.5. She has consistently been one of the top runners in all of our meets. Kirsten was sidelined with an injury last week, but still came to practice to support the team and is excited to get back to running next week.
Boys Cross Country
The boy’s athlete of the week for cross-country is 8th grade student Tom Hargest. Tom is consistently in our top five runners in every meet. Tom has also been steadily putting in over 3 miles on our training runs. After completing his run, he asks to run more or run sprints. We are looking forward to watching Tom over the next four years running for Middle Township High School’s team.
Boys Soccer
The boys soccer co-athletes of the week are Joseph Berrodin and Steven Smith.
Joseph has been very steady for the Panthers in the midfield. He has helped create scoring opportunities for the team as well as tracked back and help the defense. Joseph is becoming one of the leaders on the team and is always trying to make his teammates better. He recorded a goal and an assist this week in a 4-2 defeat vs. Upper Twp.
Steven is playing on the school soccer team for the first time this year. He has worked very hard to make the team and continues to push himself in practice. Steven recorded two goals in the JV game vs Upper Twp. in a 2-1 victory. He is well liked by his teammates and also encourages everyone to try their best. It is a pleasure to have Steven on the team.
Girls Soccer
Keily Sanchez is this week's student athlete for the middle school girls' soccer team. Keily, a 7th grader and a second year player for the team is a critical component to the midfield. She plays smart and skillfully, connecting passes and maneuvers the ball gracefully and effectively. Keily gives 100% on the field, and is a committed player to the team's overall success. Her athleticism and skill makes her an incredible asset of the team. Matched with her kind and funny personality, she is capable of achieving whatever she puts her mind and heart into.
Field Hockey
Calleigh Rosensteel is the field hockey athlete of the week. This is Calleigh's first year playing the sport and she has earned a starting spot on the varsity team. Her hard work on the field, great attitude, and coach-ability make Calleigh a true asset to the squad. Calleigh plays the midfield because of her endurance, good stick work, and hard drives.
