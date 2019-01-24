Middle Township Police Blotter - December 10-16, 2018

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Matthew V. Paschal, 29, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with eluding an officer.
Jessica Ritchie, 35, of Burleigh, was arrested Dec. 10 by Patrolman Russ on active warrants.
Jennifer Erhart, 40, of Whitesboro, was arrested Dec. 10 on active warrants.
Lamar L. McCoy, 33, of Burleigh, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with shoplifting and active warrants.
Heather L. Boyd, 37, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maggie A. Franco, 26, of Cape May, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William E. Edmondson, 39, of Villas, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with shoplifting.
Matthew L. Loughlin, 36, of Cape May, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with defiant trespass.
Regina M. Dejames, 49, of Villas, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with shoplifting.
Jessica M. Stansbury, 30, of Villas, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with shoplifting.
James D. Oconner, 28, of Whitesboro, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and on an active warrant.
Jacek Bartha, 59, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with shoplifting.
April L. Wyatt, 28, of Burleigh, was arrested Dec. 14 on an active warrant.
Gregory D. Hall, Jr., 34, of Whitesboro, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Susan L. Kelly, 55, of Villas, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with possession of prescription legend drugs, five or more, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated.
Keith S. Patitucci, 20, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with shoplifting.
Aaron J. Green, 20, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with eluding an officer.