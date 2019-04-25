Middle Township Police Blotter - March 18 to March 24

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Nelson Morales, 52, of Cape May Court House, was arrested March 18 and charged with fugitive from justice and an active warrant.
Barbara A. Cerasi, 53, of Villas, was arrested March 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Vincent J. Gogliuzza, 32, of Villas, was arrested March 21 and charged with an active warrant.
Stacy M. Campo, 40, of Villas, was arrested March 21 and charged with shoplifting, possession of prescription legend drugs, five or more, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or distribution of hypodermic needle or syringe.
Timothy S. Wilson, 33, of Penns Grove, was arrested March 21 and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self and active warrants.
Rasheed A. Amin, 40, of Port Norris, was arrested March 22 and charged with an active warrant.
Randay L. Lewin, 38, of Wildwood, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Brittany L. McNair, 33, of Cape May Court House, was arrested March 24 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Kimberly J. Glennon, 37, of Rio Grande, was arrested March 24 and charged with an active warrant.