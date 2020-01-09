The above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.
Brent D. Woods, 31, of Rio Grande, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with shoplifting.
Josette A. Hill, 34, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
Jose M. Rivera-Rosado, 25, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Antonio R. Johnson, 41, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Heather R. Runyon, 43, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Huston Scott Raines, 48, of Millersville, Maryland, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with possession of weapons for unlawful purposes-other weapons, unlawful possession of weapons-other weapons, and DWI.
Edward Ramos-Ocasio, 33, of North Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self and active warrants.
Clifton Y. Wise, 57, of North Cape May, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Timothy R. Spence, 60, of Mayville, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with shoplifting.
Brittany A. Bedsole, 23, of Edgewood, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie K. Hayes, 44, of Rio Grande, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Kimberly A. Biddle, 55, of Swainton, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with operating motor vehicle with suspended license and driving while intoxicated.
Nicole L. Emge, 38, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
