Middle Township police blotter, October 29 thru November 4, 2018

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report contains only individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Jahquees T. Johnson, 19, of Burleigh, was arrested Oct. 30 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with consumption of alcoholic beverage while under the legal age.
Alycia Dlugosz, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 30 by Patrolman Rocca and charged with shoplifting.
Summer L. Ross, 36, of Woodbine, was arrested Oct. 30 by Patrolman Rocca and charged with shoplifting.
Anthony Murphy, 39, of Green Creek, was arrested Oct. 30 by Patrolman Rocca on an active warrant.
Andrew S. Springer, 31, of North Cape May, was arrested Oct. 31 by Patrolman Salvesen on active warrants.
Antonios Bogos, 46, of Fort Lee, was arrested Oct. 31 by Cpl. Novsak on active warrants.
William R. Kruse, Jr., 39, of Elmer, was arrested Oct. 31 by Patrolman Flounders on an active warrant.
Brian A. Gonzalez, 22, of Wildwood, was arrested Nov. 1 by Patrolman Runyon and charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin McNeil, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 1 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, hinder apprehension-oneself-suppression, and active warrants.
Anna Maria Ochoa, 42, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 2 by Patrolman Runyon and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Michael Ramos-Coriano, 29, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 2 by Patrolman Pastore on an active warrant.
William Colbourne, 46, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 3 by Patrolman Vitola and charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance and an active warrant.
Clinton A. Freeman, 22, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 3 by Cpl. Norton and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Nicholas S. Bakley 28, of Goshen, was arrested Nov. 4 by Patrolman Rocca and charged with theft and unlawful possession of weapons-handguns.
Flor Garcia, 35, of Villas was arrested Nov. 4 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with DWI.