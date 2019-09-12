Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Paul McAllister, 37, of Franklinville, was arrested Aug. 6 on an active warrant.
Matthew S. Tucker, 31, of Blackwood, was arrested Aug. 6 on active warrants.
Kim Keeler, 53, of Villas, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance and an active warrant.
Meggan R. Staley, 26, of Burleigh, was arrested Aug. 8 on an active warrant.
Normando Q. Rey, 48, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of CDS.
Joshua M. Keen, 22, of Del Haven, was arrested Aug. 8 on an active warrant.
Robert H. Shelton, 36, of Villas , was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS under one half ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of weapon while committing a CDS crime.
Lisa Stone, 37, of Whitesboro, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS under one half ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina M. Flick, 39, of Rio Grande, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Doris E. Hans, 61, of Wildwood, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with shoplifting and an active warrant.
Mariusz Molyn, 44, of Philadelphia, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Robert S. Bennert, 63, of Green Creek, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with DWI.
Ray L. Newsome, 45, of Rio Grande, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Kyle J. Johnson, 34, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 10 on an active warrant.
Nicole K. Lyall, 34, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and active warrants.
Peter T. Mustico, 42, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with DWI.
