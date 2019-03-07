Middle Township Police Blotter 1/21 - 1/27

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Safee A. Whitted, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and active warrants.
Ryan Madonna, 32, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with active warrants.
Jamal L. Thomas, 30, of Rio Grande, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with an active warrant.
Damion M. Espada, 26, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with forgery/uttering, criminal simulation and conspiracy.
Tamara Henbest, 19, of Wildwood, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with forgery/uttering, criminal simulation and conspiracy.
Andrew J. Lodico, 21, of Voorhees, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and under the influence of controlled dangerous substance.
Andrew J. Lodico, 21, of Voorhees, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Thomas B. Thompson, 27, of Villas, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with an active warrant.