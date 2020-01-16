Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Megan McDevitt, 28, of North Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 10 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with shoplifting.

Kawon J. Daniels, 32, of Philadelphia, was arrested Dec. 11 by Detective Saettler and charged with false government documents, resisting arrest and conspiracy.

David Fontanez, 39, of Rio Grande, was arrested Dec. 11 by Patrolman McInnis and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self, possession or distribution of hypodermic needle or syringe, and active warrants.

Nancy Dell’Accio, 63, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested Dec. 14 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Gregorio G. Garcia, 20, of Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 15 by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with possession of marijuana.

Jeanne Cassidy, 56, of Blackwood, was arrested Dec. 15 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with DWI.

