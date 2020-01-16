Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Megan McDevitt, 28, of North Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 10 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with shoplifting.
Kawon J. Daniels, 32, of Philadelphia, was arrested Dec. 11 by Detective Saettler and charged with false government documents, resisting arrest and conspiracy.
David Fontanez, 39, of Rio Grande, was arrested Dec. 11 by Patrolman McInnis and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self, possession or distribution of hypodermic needle or syringe, and active warrants.
Nancy Dell’Accio, 63, of Sarasota, Florida, was arrested Dec. 14 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Gregorio G. Garcia, 20, of Wildwood, was arrested Dec. 15 by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with possession of marijuana.
Jeanne Cassidy, 56, of Blackwood, was arrested Dec. 15 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.