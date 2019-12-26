Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Brent D. Woods, 31, of Rio Grande, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with shoplifting and an active warrant.
Michael Hershock, 29, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Nov. 19 on an active warrant.
Zachary D. Paulus, 21, of Mayville, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Brent D. Woods, 31, of Rio Grande, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with shoplifting.
Gage J. Wycoff, 25, of Rio Grande, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.
