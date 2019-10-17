Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Marvin Livingston, 62, from Rio Grande was arrested on September 10 on an Active Warrant.
Jahquees T. Johnson, 20, from Whitesboro was arrested on September 10 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
William L. Mullen, 65, from Creamridge, NJ was arrested on September 11 on an Active Warrant.
Dana Powell, 37, from Edgewood was arrested on September 11 and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Kevin Powell, 44, from Edgewood was arrested on September 11 and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self, Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Herbert G. Williams, 55, from Edgewood was arrested on September 11 and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jonathan B. Murphy, 39, from Green Creek was arrested on September 12 on Active Warrants.
Robert A. Tigro, Jr., 36, from Sea Isle City was arrested on September 12 and charged with Possession of Certain Prohibited Weapons, Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, and Refusal to Submit to ID Procedures.
Anthony Diberardino, Jr., 53, from Millville was arrested on September 12 on Active Warrants.
Alyssa M. Patten, 18, from Rio Grande was arrested on September 13 and charged with Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage While Under the Legal Age.
Michael J. Fisher, II, 46, from Rio Grande was arrested on September 14 and charged with Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons and Active Warrants.
Frank Matlack, 52, from Cape May was arrested on September 14 and charged with Possession of CDS, Under the Influence of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Intoxicated.
Alyssa M. Patten, 18, from Rio Grande was arrested on September 14 and charged with Assault, Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage While Under the Legal Age, and Disorderly Conduct.
Joshua M. Sloan, 21, from Woodbine was arrested on September 15 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
