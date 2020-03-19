Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Kristy A. Heym, 41, of Cape May, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Eliel Garcia-Reyes, 31, of Edgewood, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Amber R. Johnson, 19, of Whitesboro, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Kimberly Ortiz-Gomez, 20, of Wildwood, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Paul W. Greer, 68, of Avalon, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with DWI.

Bobbie A. Stefankiewicz, 43, of Wildwood, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Jerome L. Long, 23, of Whitesboro, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possession of CDS, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, manufacturing, distributing or dispensing CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cierra Williams, 18, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

John Zagil, 33, of Cape May, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possession of CDS.

Andrew Springer, 32, of Rio Grande, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with possession of CDS.

Christopher T. Foster, 20, of Whitesboro, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with robbery.

Ashley R. Smith, 26, of Rio Grande, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with animal cruelty.

Dawn M. Cerasi, 54, of Villas, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with DWI.

Nicholas W. Sheik, 23, of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with DWI.

Charles J. Young, 25, of Cape May, was arrested Feb. 15 by and charged with DWI.

Christian V. Gamble, 50, of Green Creek was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with DWI.

