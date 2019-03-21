Middle Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
John A. Conover, 54, of Cape May, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with an active warrant.
Andrew P. Rourke, 31, of Goshen, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with an active warrant.
Henry P. Voncolln, 36, of Cape May, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with an active warrant.
Kimberly J. Glennon, 37, of Rio Grande, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with resisting arrest and an active warrant.
Joseph Patitucci, 19, of Rio Grande, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with theft.
Jaquees T. Johnson, 20, of Burleigh, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with an active warrant.
Shyguam S. Llanos, 25, of Villas, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with an active warrant.
Ashley A. Jackson, 18, of Vineland, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with an active warrant.
Lawrence D. Campbell, 28, of Mount Royal, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with an active warrant.
Shakina N. Akers, 32, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Eric L. Williams, 28, of Rio Grande, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with fugitive from justice and active warrants.
Humberto Ramirez, 43, of Del Haven, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana over 50 grams but under 5 pounds, manufacturing, distributing or dispensing controlled dangerous substance and distributing CDS within 500 feet of public housing, park.
April A. Moss, 29, of North Cape May, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of self and an active warrant.
Harley P. Pierce, III, 37, of Whitesboro, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with an active warrant.
Shirley S. Moore, 28, of Somers Point, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with burglary, theft, and conspiracy.
Jahquees T. Johnson, 20, of Burleigh, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with burglary, theft, and conspiracy.
Jessica A. Garrison, 30, of Villas, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with shoplifting, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession or distribution of hypodermic needle or syringe, and an active warrant.
Brian S. Tyburski, 31, of Brigantine, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with impersonating a public servant or law enforcement officer.
Christopher J. Vesper, 27, of Villas, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with an active warrant.
Paul Conway, 33, of North Wildwood, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and an active warrant.
Jeremiah Rodriguez, 26, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.
James E. Redman, 26, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to use or sell hypodermic syringe.