Middle Township Police Department weekly crime blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report contains only individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.
Eileen M. McCloskey, 40, of North Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 22 by Patrolman Martino and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Hubert J. Reighn, III, 51, of Millville, was arrested Oct. 22 by Patrolman Bakley and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution of another, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession or distribution of hypodermic needle or syringe.
Stephen Feeney, 48, of Somers Point was arrested Oct. 22 by Patrolman Martindale on an active warrant.
Jeannine L. Schrack, 49, of Coatsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 23 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Gregory N. Gauntt, 37, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 23 by Patrolman Runyon and charged with possession of CDS, under the influence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated and an active warrant.
Gary W. Hickox, 42, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 24 by Patrolman Russ on an active warrant.
Gary Laracuente, 43, of Woodbine, was arrested Oct. 24 by Patrolman Ritterhoff on an active warrant.
Louis W. Luker, 53, of Rio Grande, was arrested Oct. 24 by Patrolman Flounders on active warrants.
Frederick W. Boyle, Jr., 50, of Ocean View, was arrested Oct. 25 by Patrolman McInnis on an active warrant.
Christopher Foster, 18, of Wildwood, was arrested Oct. 26 by Patrolman Reardon and charged with under the influence of CDS and DWI.
Brendan G. Patitucci, 23, of Cape May Court House, was arrested Oct. 26 by Patrolman Martindale on active warrants.