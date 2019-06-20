Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Crystal L. Moore, 38, of Erma, was arrested on May 6 and charged with theft and forgery and related offenses.
Brad C. Lillemon, 43, of Erma, was arrested on May 7 and charged with burglary.
John P. Beebe, 28, of Woodbine, was arrested on May 7 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clifford L. Kellogg, 31, of Rio Grande, was arrested on May 8 and charged with defiant trespasser and resisting arrest.
Manbir Singh, 20, of Rio Grande, was arrested on May 9 and charged with obstruction.
Isai Garcia-Rojas, 34, of Pleasantville, was arrested on May 10 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Evan M. Quinn, 18, of Rio Grande, was arrested on May 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clifford L. Kellogg, 31, of Rio Grande, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapons for unlawful purposes-other weapons, unlawful possession of weapons-other weapons, and certain persons not to have weapons.
Michael R. Corso, 50, of Wildwood Crest, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.