MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — With praise from all three members, Township Committee unanimously voted to grant Robert Flynn tenure as superintendent of public works.
Officials say the Aug. 20 vote will not mean a change in salary or title but will offer Flynn new job protections.
Flynn has headed the department for about five years. During that time, he served as an "at-will" employee, meaning he could have been fired without cause at any time, according to Elizabeth Terenik, the township business administrator.
“The reason why this is important for his position is that the public works director title is not a civil service title,” said Terenik in an interview after the meeting. “Most of our other positions are covered by civil service.”
She added that Flynn can still be reprimanded or disciplined, or even dismissed with cause, with such a dismissal subject to review.
“We don’t expect that to happen,” she said.
Members of the Township Committee expressed their faith in Flynn and the job he’s done so far.
“Rob does a great job for the township,” said Mayor Michael Clark before the vote. “I’d really like to commend him for all of the work that he does taking care of our township.”
Committeeman Jeffrey DeVico described Flynn as working tirelessly on thankless tasks.
“The township should be congratulated that you decided to stay,” said Committeeman Tim Donohue. He said Flynn took over a department Donohue described as “down in the dumps.”
“He inherited a situation that could be called a crisis, no doubt,” said Donohue. “He quickly stabilized it, and since then he’d taken public works in a very positive direction.”
Flynn’s salary as a department head is $74,284, Terenik said.