MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township hosted Take Your Dog to Work Day on Friday, June 21. The township invited the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center to bring an adoptable pup onsite to highlight the rewarding benefits of animal adoption.
The two-year old shelter pup named Thor charmed employees and residents alike during his visit with his sweet demeanor, friendly smile and love for all the affection and attention. He eagerly accepted head rubs, back scratches, and yummy treats while leaning against the lucky person providing the love.
“So many amazing animals, like Thor, are waiting for homes,” said Mayor Timothy C. Donohue. “Our hope in partnering with the shelter for this event is that we can help impact lives — both two- and four-legged — by providing a resource to those who are considering adopting.”
Thor, who has since been adopted according to his Petfinder page, wasn’t the only pup getting some love. Township employees included their furry friends in the festivities, too. The pups enjoyed lots of love and attention from their pet parent’s colleagues.
“One of the greatest fears for a dog is when you leave without them,” Committeeman Michael J Clark said. “This day was a great way to ensure they wouldn’t be alone. All animals deserve loving homes, so head over to the shelter and see if your new best friend is waiting there for you!”
Employees and residents also dropped off donations for the shelter during the event.