CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township held its 30th annual Board Appreciation Dinner to honor the volunteers, including first responders, who serve on its 18 boards and commissions. Held at the Stone Harbor Golf Club in early November, Mayor Tim Donohue, Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman Michael J. Clark opened the program by thanking members for their dedication and commitment to the township and continuing to make it a great place to live.
The top honor of the night was presented to Michael Butterfield, who was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. A township resident for 21 years, Butterfield’s involvement within the community includes more than 18 years as a volunteer firefighter and service with the Cape May Court House Fire Department. He served as a member of multiple committees: Planning Board from 2007 to 2015, Code of Conduct Review Board from 2014 to 2017 and Economic Development Committee from 2018 to the present. He was chairman of the Citizens Advisory Board from 2018-2019. Butterfield also coached soccer, basketball and baseball for the township’s recreational teams.
“Volunteering is something I enjoy doing,” Butterfield said. “I’m honored to be recognized for something I’m so passionate about. I live here, I’m raising my family here. I care about our citizens. I believe in our township and making a difference, and if I can help make a difference or an impact, I’m committed.”
“Michael’s underlying passion to volunteer and the enjoyment he receives from it is evident,” Donohue said. “From his dedication as a first responder and his work on the various committees, to his recreational volunteerism with our sports teams, Michael always puts others first. He leads by example in doing what is best for residents and Middle Township. We’re extremely thankful for the work he has done and continues to do.”
In addition to the Volunteer of the Year award, more than 15 volunteers were recognized for their annual service awards for five, 10, 15 and 30 years. Special attention also was paid to the volunteer fire and rescue chiefs and presidents and those within emergency management.
“Volunteering one’s time and resources is an essential part of our municipality’s tradition and is essential to its spirit,” Gandy said.
“Our community counts on the skills and talents of our volunteers, and we benefit from the deeds of our dedicated residents,” Clark said. “We thank you all for a job well done.”
The annual Board Appreciation Dinner was established to recognize all volunteers and first responders who have selflessly shown exceptional dedication, determination, innovation and performance.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, see middletownship.com or call 609-465-8732.
