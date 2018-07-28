MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A group of former mayors — including one current member of the Township Committee — say it’s time the township looks at updating its form of government.
Middle has a three-member governing body. Several towns in Cape May County still have that form of government, including Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and West Cape May, but as Committeeman Tim Donohue points out, Middle Township is far larger than those towns, both in terms of population and geographically. The township includes more than 70 square miles, running from the Delaware Bay to the back bays separating the mainland from the barrier islands.
Donohue plans to put a resolution on the agenda for the next Township Committee meeting, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at 33 Mechanic St., to put a nonbinding question on the November ballot gauging public support for a potential change in government. The question would ask whether Middle should launch a charter study commission to look at the best form of municipal government for the township.
“I can’t see why anyone would be opposed to that,” he said.
Committeemen in Middle are each paid $17,500 a year.
Donohue said he’s advocated for a change for some time and brought up the issue at township meetings, but can’t do much in the face of a 2-1 majority.
“Without the support of at least one more committee person, I can’t move this forward,” he said.
To be included on the November ballot, the question would need to be approved and given to the township clerk by Aug. 17.
Donohue is the only Republican on the Township Committee. In this effort, he’s joined by two former Republican mayors, Mike Voll and Dan Lockwood. When Donohue was first elected in 2011, he joined Lockwood to form the first Republican majority in Middle Township in decades.
Since then, the majority has toggled back and forth, with the Democrats currently holding two seats on the three-man committee, Mayor Michael Clark and Deputy Mayor Jeffrey DeVico. Contacted about the proposal, Clark said he believes it is politically motivated, adding it’s not surprising that the party that’s out of the majority wants to increase the number of seats, which could mean increasing Republican representation.
“That’s amazing, isn’t it, that the Republicans want to make government bigger?” Clark said, pointing out that the issue did not come up when there was a GOP majority. “The current committee is doing a great job running the town. If we had a lot of people coming out to meetings, screaming about not being represented, I might feel differently.”
Donohue said he gets along well with the two Democrats on committee.
“I don’t think this is a political issue,” he said. “It’s about good government. It’s about right-sized government.”
But the current setup means two members can’t talk about township issues outside an open meeting, because that would be a quorum of the governing body and violate open meetings laws.
“It makes it very difficult for us to work together,” he said.
Middle Township also has an election every year, which means there is constantly a campaign underway. Last year, Donohue successfully kept his seat, winning a third term. This year, Jeffrey DeVico faces Republican challenger Theron “Ike” Gandy in November.
Donohue claims this leads to constant campaigning, and what he described as a hyperpolitical atmosphere in Township Hall. He argued that the yearly elections weren’t bad when one party remained in power for decades, as when the Democrats held the majority for generations, but more recently, the majority has changed back and forth much more often. Donohue said the Republicans have won five of the last eight municipal elections.
“I believe that we would be better served by a larger committee,” Donohue said. “I’ve always said, it’s not my decision to make. It’s up to the voters. Maybe they’d come up with a finding that the current government is fine.”
In a separate interview, Voll made almost the same point, that a charter study might support the current system.
“I would be shocked if it did, though,” said Voll. He focused on geographic issues. The resident of the Rio Grande section of the township, one of several smaller communities within the municipality, said he’d like to have a representative from his area on the governing body. He said the current committee members are good people but are all from the Cape May Court House or Swainton sections of the township.
By comparison, in Ocean City, four of the seven members of City Council are elected from the city’s four wards, with three members elected at-large. Voll said that form of government gives constituents someone to contact when a streetlight is out or there is a pothole in their neighborhood.
There are other ways to move the issue forward, without support on Township Committee. Any citizen who gathers enough signatures can petition to get a question on the ballot. But Voll argued the process would be cleaner and better with municipal support.
A recent letter signed by Donohue, Lockwood and Voll stated the case more bluntly: “Two politicians, interested in clinging to their own power, are thwarting the rights of over 12,000 registered voters to make an informed decision on the right-sized, open government we deserve.”
Voll has been out of office for 18 years. Originally elected as a Democrat, he changed parties while in office and has run as a Republican since leaving office. He said he regrets he did not propose a charter study back when he was mayor but said he did initiate hiring a business administrator to help run the township.
“It comes back to who’s in charge. It’s all about control factors. At least two don’t want to lose control,” Voll said. He argued the township is too big and too complex to be run by three people. “It’s like trying to put a size 12 foot into a size 8 shoe.”