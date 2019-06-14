Middle Township students enjoy field day events as reading reward

Pre-kindergarten to second-grade students of Middle Township Elementary School No. 1 were treated to outside field day to watch their teachers and adminstration face-off in a Ninja Warrior Challange as a reward for reading more than 10,000 books over a two week period.
“Jump into Reading” was this year’s theme for the school’s reading incentive program. Students broke the school record by reading 20,951 books. After the faculty challange, students were allowed to run the obstacle course throughout the day.