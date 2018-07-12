MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township will host a community outreach meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. July 18 at the Municipal Building, 2 S. Boyd St., to educate residents on improvements that may reduce their flood insurance premiums.
The event is sponsored by Flood Risk Evaluator, which will go through all of the steps associated with flood insurance with residents. Residents should bring their elevation certificates and current flood insurance policies.
“Many residents have reached out to the township for help on navigating the new regulations and standards in place. Our hope is that this meeting is able to provide some clarity to the residents and help them save some money as well,” Mayor Michael J. Clark said.
The meeting will begin with an overview of changes to the National Flood Insurance Program, including new laws and regulations that may affect policies, mitigation steps and homeowner savings. Information will also be provided regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency grants for home elevation. Following this, residents are welcome to sit one-on-one with a certified floodplain manager to review their current flood insurance policy and elevation certificate. Upon reviewing the documents, the floodplain manager will determine the proper steps needed to lower the residents' premium.
For more information, to reserve a spot or to obtain an elevation certificate, call 866-599-7065 or visit middletwpoutreach.eventbrite.com.