MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti will present historical information and interesting stories from the township's early days Sept. 18.
The Middle Township Economic Development Council will host part one of a new meeting series from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Atrium Cafeteria at Atlantic Cape Community College, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road. The meeting will focus on the early settlement, industries and architecture of Middle Township.
“There’s a strong connection between preservation efforts and economic development, and with the community’s help, we can leverage our rich history, learning from the people who came before us to foster a better future,” said Mayor Michael J. Clark.
According to the 2018 Cape May County Spring Tourism Conference Destination Marketing report, cultural tourism is the fastest-growing segment of the tourism market. Other research has shown that communities that “know their story” have proved to be more successful. The discussion may lead to a more significant effort to preserve, promote and celebrate the township’s history and culture.
“As someone that grew up in Middle Township, I’m looking forward to interesting discussion and sharing stories of the past to learn from and build upon in the future,” said Deputy Mayor Jeff Devico.
“Moving forward, each Economic Development meeting will focus on the past, present and future of a particular industry. The current industries outlined are health, aquaculture, agriculture and commercial fishing,” said Brian Murphy, chairman of the EDC.
For more information or to contribute historical information or photos, contact Elizabeth Terenik at 609-465-8732 or eterenik@middletownship.com.