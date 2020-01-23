LINWOOD — More than a month ago, 126 shoe boxes packed by Mainland Regional High School students started a journey that would take them halfway across Africa, and to South America as well, to put smiles on kids faces. Mission accomplished, as the boxes were delivered to children in Colombia, Liberia and Malawi — one of the poorest countries in the world.
Mainland junior Regan Stillman spearheaded the Operation Christmas Club project at the school for the second year. A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Stillman and her friends were able to connect with the national relief organization Samaritan’s Purse through Linwood Community Church. They collected enough items for 25 boxes in 2018. This holiday season, Stillman enlisted the help of the Mainland National Honor Society along with members of FCA.
The junior explained that her family has been putting together shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse to send to impoverished countries for several years, and it makes them feel good to help others. She invited the NHS members to get involved, and they responded by asking relatives, friends and business to pitch in, collecting enough items to fill 126 boxes.
Following the suggestions from SamaritansPurse.org they collected items for boys and girls ages 5-9. School and art supplies, stuffed bears donated by Playland, toothbrushes, combs, water bottles, Slinkys and flip flops along with a personal note were packed up by the Mainland students at Linwood Community Church. The church took over from there and shipped the shoeboxes out. The students had the opportunity to track some of the boxes, so they know when they arrived and hope several notes might arrive from the boys and girls who received the shoeboxes.
Stillman said she was amazed at how her friends in FCA and NHS embraced the chance to be part of the project and help kids. The Linwood Community Church manager Jayson Byrd welcomed the students and their genuine effort to help others.
