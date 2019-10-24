Girls Soccer
Ally Jonassaint is this week's student athlete for the middle school girls soccer team. Ally, a third year player and 8th grader, is a natural on the field and a valuable asset to the team overall. Ally is versatile and smart when it comes to playing her game, and she has a humble presence, willing to adapt to where she is needed. Her skill makes her dangerous, whether as a defender, center midfielder, or offender. Her humble and kind spirit also translates off the field, offering a smile to any who greets her. She is a hard working student who is driven to succeed, just as she is as a player on the field.
Boys Soccer
The boys soccer athlete of the week is Jesus Cruz. Jesus is an 8th grader playing in his first season for the Panthers. He works hard every day in practice and, as a result, has continued to improve throughout the season. Jesus has played forward for the team this season and has helped create many scoring opportunities. His effort and attitude have been outstanding all season.
Boys Cross Country
The boy cross country athlete of the week is Dane Kennedy. Dane is another of the team’s cadre of strong 6th grade runners. Dane has also been in the top five Middle Township finishers in every one of our meets. Dane has not missed one practice or meet for the entire season. Due to his dedication, Dane is sure to be one of the leading runners on our team for a couple more years before continuing on in high school.
Girls Cross Country
The girl cross country athlete of the week is Julianna Frame. Julianna is our only female three year runner. For all three of those years, Julianna has showed up to every practice and meet. Julianna has had a tough year this year battling a nagging injury. Still, Julianna has not missed a single practice or meet this year. Julianna is a great example of how to be leader on the team without necessarily being the fastest runner.
Field Hockey
The field hockey athlete of the week is Hannah Hagan. Hannah played in 4 games this season prior to her season-ending injury and in those games recorded 2 shutouts. Since being injured, she has helped to train/coach her replacement goalie and has been a constant leader both on and off the field. Hannah was chosen to be a team captain for this reason. Her dedication to the team, great attitude, and her work ethic is second to none.
