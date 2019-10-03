Field hockey
The Middle Township Middle School field hockey player of the week is Sydnie Hunter. Sydnie displayed nerves of steel when the official called a penalty stroke in the last minutes of the Winslow Township game. Sydnie was selected by the coaches because of her strong push passes and her ability to flick the ball into the high corners of the cage. She demonstrated great confidence in herself and is an excellent defensive player for our Panther team.
Girls Soccer
Olivia Sgrignioli is this week's student athlete for the middle schools girls soccer team. Olivia, a captain and a third-year player, is a valuable and fierce player with her ability to adapt to any position on the field, whether a strong defender or strategic striker. Her spunk and hard-working attitude applies just as much on the field as well as off, with her academics and as a leader on the team. She has the drive and determination to be a complete success in whatever she pursues.
Boys cross-country
The boy’s athlete of the week for cross-country is 8th grade student Max Watson. Max came to the season fully prepared to run and began immediately training at race length. In the team’s first two meets of the season, Max was the first Middle Township boy to cross the finish line in the first meet and came in second overall and again the first Middle Township boy to finish in a tri-meet.
Girls cross-country
The girl’s cross-country athlete of the week is is 6th grade student Olivia Orton. Olivia came to cross country already in running shape and immediately began training at our race length of 1.5 miles. She has consistently been one of the top three runners on training runs. Her preparation was on display during the first two meets of the season, as the second Middle Township girl to finish our first meet and the top overall girl runner in a tri-meet.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team Athlete of the Week is Tommy Shagren. As an 8th grade captain, Tommy has displayed tremendous leadership for the team. His effort and skill helped the squad earn a 1-1 tie at Winslow, where he scored the Panthers goal. Then he recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 defeat to Lakeside. Tommy continues to work hard to improve and sets a great example for all the young players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.