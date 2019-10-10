Boys Soccer
The boys' soccer athlete of the week is Sam Casterline. As a sixth-grader, Sam has appeared in all the varsity and JV matches. He has worked very hard and is willing to do whatever the coaches need him to do to help the team. His attitude, effort and willingness to help have earned him his place on the team. The coaches know Sammy will continue to work hard and improve as the season progresses.
Girls Soccer
Bella Gibboni is this week's student-athlete for the middle school girls soccer team. Bella, a captain and third-year player, is a key component of the team defense. Her strong-willed and aggressive attitude on the field shuts down almost any opponent. Her knowledge of the game and leadership has tremendously added to the ladies' 3-1 record so far this season. Her personality translates off the field as well in her drive to be successful in all she pursues.
Girls Cross Country
The girls cross-country athlete of the week is eighth-grader Cyonnie Godwin. Cyonnie came to cross country already in running shape and immediately began training runs of 1 mile, quickly increasing to 1.5. She has consistently been one of the top three runners in all of our meets. Cyonnie exudes quiet leadership by rarely ever saying anything but consistently putting up great times.
Boys Cross Country
The boy’s athlete of the week for cross-country is eighth-grade student Jake Andre. Jake also came to the season fully prepared to run and began immediately training at race length. Jake has also been consistently in the top three Middle Township finishers and was our second runner in a tri-meet on Oct. 3.
Field Hockey
The field hockey athlete of the week is Daniella Oliver. Daniella is a hard-working leader and captain on our team. She has been a role model for the younger girls and works very hard at practice. She is always positive and cheers her teammates to try harder and push themselves. Daniella scored a goal against RMT to seal the history for the Lady Panthers. She is an outstanding athlete who always strives to do her best.
