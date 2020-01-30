We have two weeks' worth this time.
LAST WEEK'S ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Wrestling
Jake Andre has been named the Middle Township Middle School Athlete of the Week for wrestling. Jake, as captain, is a leader by example. His hard work in practice definitely shows during competition, producing an undefeated record this year by pinning everyone he's faced.
Girls basketball
Sarah Farrow has been named the MTMS Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week. Sarah, a sixth-grader, has learned and improved so much from the first day of try-outs. Her natural athleticism, speed and competitive edge make her a standout player for our team. Sarah is a tough defender and someone we anticipate will get better every year. We are so excited for her bright future here at Middle Township Middle School.
Cheer
Daniella Oliver has been named the MTMS Cheer Athlete of the Week. Daniella is an eighth-grader and captain of the cheer squad. Daniella is a huge asset to the squad. She's a great leader. She helps to make all the formations and the only cheerleader on the team that has been on the team all three years here at the middle school.
Boys basketball
Jermaine McNeil has been named the Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week. Jermaine has been a quiet leader on the court since transferring to MTMS this year, helping to lead the team to a 9-0 record. His sheer athleticism allows Jermaine to be a force on the defensive end of the floor, holding an opponent's leading scorer to 0 points in a game earlier this season. Jermaine is also able to slash through defenses and has led the team in scoring 3 separate times this season. Jermaine has a bright future in the Panther basketball program.
THIS WEEK'S ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Boys Basketball
Michael Zarfati has been named the Middle Township Middle School Boys Basketball Athlete of the Week. Michael, an eighth-grader, has shown tremendous growth in his game each of his three years on the team. Michael has provided consistent scoring and defensive efforts all season long. Michael has a bright future in the Panthers' basketball program.
Girls Basketball
Camille Harris has been named the MTMS Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week. Camille is committed to the team and improving her game. Camille is attentive and focused during every drill at practice. She is an excellent teammate and always sets the right example to the younger girls on our team by cheering on her teammates or giving words of encouragement. She has a positive attitude and an excellent work ethic. Camille is also an excellent rebounder on the court and always gives it her all.
Wrestling
Remi Rodriguez has been selected as the MTMS Wrestling Athlete of the Week. Remi has been a pillar of excellence this year. Currently sporting an undefeated record including pulling out an extremely tough overtime victory at Southern Regional Middle School. He continually volunteers to take on duties and chores during practices and matches and is always willing to help a less experienced wrestler get better.
Cheer
Yasmine Daniels has been chosen as the MTMS Cheer Athlete of the Week. Yasmine, an eighth-grader, is new to the squad this year. She has been so dedicated. She offers her all at every practice and performance and it shows in her dancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.