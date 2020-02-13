Cheer
Haylie Rowlands has been named the Middle Township Middle School Cheer Athlete of the Week. Haylie, a sixth grader, came in with such spunk and talent. It is rare to focus on a sixth grader, but she already has the leadership and talent that’s going to make her an excellent all around cheerleader. She’s an excellent flyer, tumbler and choreographer already. The team is excited to build on these skills for years to come.
Wrestling
Max Adelizzi has been named the MTMS Wrestling AOTW. Max has been putting on a dominant performance on the mats this year. He is undefeated with all pins. He has been a clutch performer in some tight matches.
Girls basketball
Brooke Nabb, an eigth grader, is this week's Girls' Basketball AOTW. In a week where the Lady Panthers went 2-1, Brooke played a pivotal role in each game. On Monday, in a win against Lower Cape May Regional, Brooke secured nine rebounds, had three steals and added three points. In a tough contest on Wednesday versus Winslow Township, Brooke had two points and seven rebounds. On Thursday in a close win against Hammonton, Brooke had five rebounds, four steals and an assist. Brooke is true example of a team player. She leaves it all out on the court every game for her teammates.
Boys basketball
Jamir McNeil and Steven Smith have been named the MTMS Boys' Basketball AOTW. Jamir, a seventh grader, and Steven, an eighth grader, combined for a dazzling end to the team's win over Hammonton. Jamir fed Steven with a great assist, allowing Steven to score the first varsity points of his career. Jamir has been a consummate teammate throughout the year and is showing strong leadership qualities that will be needed next year. Jamir, while not always in the scoring column, is an integral part of the team's offense flow each game. Steven has been a welcome addition to the team this year and has improved steadily since the beginning of the season.
