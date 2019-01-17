MTMS Athletes of the Week

These are Middle Township Middle School's Athletes of the Week.
Cheerleading
Maddie Scarpa, eighth-grader and captain of the cheer squad, came in ready to be a true leader. Great attitude and very helpful with all aspects of cheer, stunts and dance.
Girls' Basketball
Iyanna Bennett was consistently aggressive and productive in both games this week. Against Pleasantville on Monday, Jan. 7, Iyanna scored a season high and game high 14 points. She even played in her running sneakers for the entire first half. Against Atlantic City on Wednesday, Jan. 9, Iyanna was not only a defensive threat, but also an offensive powerhouse in the paint. She contributed seven points down low against a tall Atlantic City defense. She works hard on every play and has been an essential player to the team so far this season.
Boys' Basketball
Devon Bock has been named the boys basketball player of the week after leading the team in the scoring column for each of the team's first four league games, including a 16-point performance in a tough loss to Pleasantville. Devon is a three-year team member and provides leadership both on and off the court. His work ethic is unmatched at practice.
Wrestling
Jake King has been named the wrestler of the week. Jake rebounded from a tough loss at Teitelman with a gritty performance and victory by pin at Galloway Township. Jake will continue to contribute this season and has a bright future on the mat.