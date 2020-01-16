Wrestling
Sam Keppel has been named the Middle Township Middle Schoold Wrestling Athlete of the Week. Sam has shown a vast improvement over last year's one-win season having started this year 2-0 with a hard-fought pin Wednesday against a tough Galloway team. He's shown great improvement along with a great attitude. Sam has also excelled off the mat, recently winning the MTMS History Bee.
Boys basketball
Anthony Trombetta has been named the MTMS Boys' Basketball Athlete of the Week. In tournament play prior to the holiday break, Anthony racked up MVP honors at the 37th annual Dixie Howell Tip-Off Classic held in Ocean City. Anthony picked up after the break where he left off, leading the team in the scoring column in 2 wins against Egg Harbor Township and Lower Cape May. Anthony is a leader on the court and continues to work hard in practice to develop his game for the future.
Girls basketball
Iyanna Bennett has been named the MTMS Girls' Basketball Athlete of the Week. Iyanna led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals in a tough 24-22 loss to Lower Cape May. Iyanna consistently works hard and gives 100% effort every practice and game. Iyanna is a leader and always supports and helps her teammates. She is very coachable and committed to improving her game.
Cheer
Aryella Hill has been named the MTMS Cheer Athlete of the Week. Aryella is an eighth-grader and one of the captains of the cheer squad. She has really stepped up with being a leader and building a good rapport with all the girls. Aryella is a strong asset to the team's stunt group.
