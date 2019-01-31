New fishing pier, more projects planned for Middle this year

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — There could be a new fishing pier in Avalon Manor before the end of the year.
The popular fishing spot at the end of Old Avalon Boulevard was once part of the bridge into Avalon. For years, it was a favorite spot for crabbers and anglers, but it fell into disrepair, with some regular users raising safety concerns. The township closed the pier in 2016, and today a tall chain-link fence keeps out anyone who might otherwise ignore the orange sign stating, “Pier Closed, Do Not Enter.”
A new pier is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019, members of Township Committee heard at a Jan. 23 workshop meeting.
Committee members heard updates on a series of planned projects, totaling more than $4.7 million, with funds to be provided through state grants, township spending and money from Cape May County’s Open Space program.
The county program will cover most of the cost, kicking in just over $3.5 million. The township expects to see $657,388 from a state community development grant with a local match of $438,485. But the township has to pick up the tab before receiving county funds.
“The county is carrying the bulk of the costs, but we do the project and we get reimbursed from the county, so we need to come up with the funds initially,” Mayor Timothy Donohue said at the workshop meeting.
Most of those who use the pier live in the Avalon Manor section of the township, a small community just over Ingram Thorofare from Avalon.
“Unless you’re from Avalon Manor, you’ve probably never seen this. It had been a bridge that was converted to a pier and now is in total disrepair and has been closed for a couple of years,” Donohue said.
In presenting the overview of the projects, township employee Nancy Sittineri said she worked closely with engineer Marc DeBlasio. Because the county Open Space grants do not cover demolition costs, the township is estimating a municipal cost of $75,000 for the project, out of a total estimated cost of close to $800,000 for the new pier. Plans include parking improvements, a ramp meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act leading to the pier, a new bulkhead, new lights, a shaded area and a floatation device. Some sections will allow for someone using a wheelchair to fish from the pier.
The design will use elements similar to projects completed elsewhere in the township, DeBlasio said, including work completed at the Ockie Wisting park. There are things yet to be decided. For instance, there are plans for a fish cleaning area, but there is no running water available at the site. Potential ideas included a hand pump or powered pump, or even something as simple as a bucket with a rope attached to throw over the side.
Residents seemed pleased with the plans.
“I really appreciate all the work that you have done. It meant a lot to us. We loved our fishing pier. I like the new improvements,” said resident Peggy Buechele at the meeting.
Other projects on the drawing board include a further extension of the township bike path, the completion of the as-yet-unnamed Rio Grande park by the end of June, new tennis courts for the Martin Luther King center and improvements for Norbury Landing on the Delaware Bay past the Del Haven section, where there are now a few benches where Millman Boulevard ends at the street.
The courts at the MLK center are expected to be the first of the projects completed, with a possible opening by June 30. The county is set to contribute $120,565 to that project, with a township match of $24,115.
Pickleball is expected to play a part both at the MLK center and at the Rio Grande Park, with plans to devote at least one court at the Whitesboro park to the popular game and the possibility of all courts in Rio Grande being built for pickleball. Officials say the game has become immensely popular recently.
The township has worked on the bike path in a series of phases. There is now a bike route leading from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal at the Cape May Canal in Lower Township to the Cape May County Park & Zoo in Middle Township. The next phase is set to connect to a bike route in Dennis Township with an eye toward creating a countywide bike route.
“This is the last piece of the puzzle, and it’s proven to be the most difficult to get together,” Donohue said at the meeting. He said there have been extensive challenges with wetlands, easements and private property along the route.
This project discussed did not include an estimated completion date. Most of the bike path has gone through an Atlantic City Electric easement, but in some cases, the owner of the property has not given the township permission to use the land for the final phase.
Alternate routes under consideration include the use of a portion of the Lizard Tail Swamp nature preserve. That project is estimated at $1.7 million, with an expected county grant of more than $1.6 million.
The work at Norbury Landing is expected to cost more than $600,000, with a potential $400,000 state grant helping cover that cost.
The Rio Grande park could be completed this fall. A $1.29 million county grant will cover most of the cost of that project, with the township covering a little less than 10 percent of the $1.42 million estimated cost.
“The biggest headline for Middle Township is the dog park,” Donohue said. As proposed, the park will include the first dog park in Middle Township, in addition to basketball, bocce ball, a playground, a bike repair station and other amenities for the site. There are eight courts included on the current plan, for either tennis or pickleball, with the consensus leaning toward making all eight pickleball courts.
The park is on Railroad Avenue near the current bike path.