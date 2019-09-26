WOODBINE — The borough has received funding from the New Jersey Department of Transportation in the amount of $175,000 for the extension of the Woodbine Bikeway into the Open Space Eco-Park, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
This funding will extend the Woodbine Bikeway system from Monroe Avenue just south of Webster Avenue, south through borough-owned property that is being developed as an Open Space Park. This extension will continue the borough's existing bikeway system past Woodbine Elementary School (Community School) site, which has no courtesy bussing, through the Eco-Park to Sumner Avenue.
This new bikeway is part of an overall plan to connect publicly owned sites within the borough to the state's High Point (Sussex County) to Cape May bikeway system. The borough's bike path system is used extensively by residents and visitors alike through organized walking groups. In addition, various outside agencies/groups use the paths for public events and designated rest stops including the Woodbine Chamber of Commerce, the Puerto Rican Action Committee, church croups, Ride Against AIDS and similar organized rides, and the Woodbine Development Center organized wellness program for staff and residents. It has on occasion even been used for equestrian events by local organizations.
The bikeway system also provides an interconnection with various destination points within the borough, including Lincoln Park, the town center, which includes the Borough Hall complex, as well as the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage and the adjacent Anne Azeez Instructional Site, a satellite campus for Stockton University, and Belleplain State Forest.
“This particular NJDOT funding for extension of the bikeway system will complement all of the other work that is planned for the Eco-Park and I thank NJDOT for recognizing the value of this project for our multi-modal transportation needs,” Pikolycky said.
