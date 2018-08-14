MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Taking the oath of office as Middle Township’s newest police officer, Richard McHale Jr. was in good company.
Family members crowded the Township Committee meeting Monday, Aug. 6, at which he recited the oath of office. After that his mother pinned his badge on the lapel of the dark suit he wore for the event.
His father, Richard Sr., a veteran of the Middle Township Police Department, hovered nearby taking photos.
“His father is a retired sergeant. His uncle Rob McHale retired from the Middle Township Police Department. Rich was a Class II officer with us. He’s done a fantastic job. Real high marks in the police academy and we’re lucky to have Rich join the ranks,” said police Chief Christopher Leusner.
His grandfather, Ed Ayers, was a North Wildwood police officer. Also at the meeting was McHale’s great-grandfather, who is over 100 and served more than 30 years as a police officer in Philadelphia.
“Congratulations. Another generation of the McHales,” said Committeeman Jeffrey DeVico, a retired Middle Township police officer. “If anybody doesn’t understand how special this is to me, his dad was my training officer on the Police Department. He got me through my career safe and sound, so I’m sure he’ll get you through yours.”
After McHale completed the oath, Leusner welcomed him, saying the department was able to hire an additional officer because of a shared service agreement with the Middle Township school district, which will add a second school resource officer beginning in September.
Officer Julio Ruiz will work with the district, splitting his time between the two elementary schools, Leusner said.
“So it’s a good night for Middle Township,” Leusner said. “We’re increasing safety in our schools. We’re bringing on a high-caliber person who has strong roots here in Middle Township, which is important to us. Our police officers live here, they raise their families here and their roots are here and that’s important when we talk about our philosophy here in Middle Township of community policing.”
McHale, 23, has a starting salary of $34,609, according to township documents.