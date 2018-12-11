New Middle Township majority weighs change in administration

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — About a year and a half after signing a three-year contract, township Business Administrator Elizabeth Terenik’s job looks to be in jeopardy when Township Committee reorganizes in January.
According to an email from Committeeman Tim Donohue to Terenik and township attorney Frank Corrado, the new majority plans to terminate Terenik’s contract as business administrator.
“The decision to remove Elizabeth from managing the day to day operations of municipal government is based, frankly, on the right of the new majority to employ an administrator who is loyal to our mission, can be trusted to fully implement our agenda and who shares our vision of the appropriate role of local government,” reads the email from the Republican Donohue, sent soon after the November election in which Republican Theron “Ike” Gandy defeated Democratic incumbent Jeff DeVico.
“I’m proud of the extraordinary progress that has been made with unanimous support from the governing body,” Terenik said in response to a request for comment. “It’s a pleasure working with the community and the hard-working employees of the township. The accomplishments have been especially rewarding as a 13-year Middle Township resident. I hold public service in the highest regard and will continue to serve as business administrator until official action is taken.”
Terenik’s salary is listed as $110,000.
Donohue did not immediately respond to a call requesting comment. He led the subcommittee that originally recommended Terenik for business administrator and voted with the two Democratic members in the unanimous decision to hire her.
Gandy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. Karavan, Corrado and Mayor Michael Clark were not immediately available for comment. DeVico declined to comment.
The individual who provided the email asked not to be identified.
Gandy’s election tips the balance back to the Republican Party. Most expect that will mean Donohue will be the new mayor after Township Committee reorganizes Jan. 2. In most instances, a change in majority means a change in legal counsel as well. The current attorney, Frank Corrado, was hired when the Democrats held the majority. Marcus Karavan, the Republican leader for Cape May County, has served as solicitor for many Cape May County communities, and was copied in the email on Terenik’s position.
Terenik started the job May 1, 2017, leaving a position as the planning director for Atlantic City, where she built a good reputation through several redevelopment initiatives, according to reports from the time.
Redevelopment has been a focus during her tenure in Middle Township as well, with initiatives underway on renovating vacant and abandoned houses, finding a developer for land on Indian Trail Road and seeking $1.3 million in state grants for traffic improvements and beautification in the Cape May Court House downtown.
In his Nov. 14 email, Donohue praised Terenik’s work.
“The incoming majority on Township Committee is fully aware of the value Elizabeth has brought to the table, relative to such initiatives as economic development, zoning and planning reform, marketing, branding and public relations,” he wrote.
“Having said this, we do not seek to damage her well-earned reputation in her areas of expertise. We realize and fully appreciate how much Ms. Terenik cares for Middle Township and that she and her family are valued members of our community. We believe, that in a proper role that plays to Elizabeth’s strengths, she could remain a valuable asset to our team, as we try to assert and develop our brand and strive for responsible economic development, attracting tourist dollars and improving overall quality of life.”
In the email, Donohue suggested two options for termination: her immediate termination, which would allow for a 22-week severance package, or a 90-day notice of termination, after which she would receive a 13-week severance and the possibility of a position leading a new department.
Over the 90 days, she would continue to work on planning and zoning reforms, economic development, special events, marketing, grants, public relations and other areas.
“Our goal is that after 90 days, she has driven these initiatives forward, partnered well with related employees and developed a high level of trust with the new majority,” Donohue wrote.
Under Donohue’s proposal, Township Clerk Kim Krauss would be named acting administrator and clerk.
Terenik said this week she was hired to be the township business administrator, which was the job she is prepared to perform.
According to the email, Donohue had sought the support of DeVico and Clark for the change at the first meeting of December. The Democrats did not agree and no vote was taken at that meeting on the matter.