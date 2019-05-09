You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Middle Township

Nexamp signs LOI with the Borough of Woodbine for community solar project on local landfill

May 2 — Nexamp and the Borough of Woodbine have entered into an initial agreement to develop a 10 MW community solar farm on a municipal landfill site. Pending finalization of certain provisions that have been tentatively agreed-upon and approval by the State, the project will bring a new revenue source to the Borough and an opportunity for area residents and businesses to save money on their monthly electric bills while adding a clean, renewable energy source to the local grid.

“The idea of repurposing an otherwise unusable landfill site and bringing renewable energy into the community in a way that will benefit both Woodbine and the community at large is very exciting,” noted Mayor William Pikolycky, Borough of Woodbine. “We will be working closely with Nexamp to develop the solar plan for the site as well as gaining the necessary approvals to make this project a reality. This addresses a long term goal of my Administration. After completing a proposal solicitation for solar developers, we decided that Nexamp was the right provider for this opportunity.”

Nexamp will be working alongside its New Jersey-based development partner Infiniti Energy Services, LLC. The proven experience of IES in the state will make it easier to manage the permitting, construction and regulatory processes that surround solar farm development. Together, Nexamp and IES have decades of know-how in bringing new solar projects to completion in a variety of settings.

Nexamp owns and operates dozens of community solar farms around the country, offering a community solar program that enables residents to subscribe at no cost to a share of a local solar farm rather than installing solar panels on their own home. Because many people may not have a roof suitable for solar panels, may rent their home or apartment, or may not have the resources to purchase solar panels, community solar makes clean energy accessible to anyone. By enrolling in a solar farm, consumers are able to reduce their regular electric bill and support renewable energy at the same time.

“Any time we can leverage a site that is already clear and is not viable for other uses, we see that as a real win-win,” said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. “Making the benefits of solar accessible to everyone is central to our mission as a company, doing so with such a minimal land impact aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to working with the Mayor and the Borough over the coming months as we explore the opportunity further.”

