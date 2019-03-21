Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

No tax hike in Middle’s $22M budget proposal

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Township Committee on Monday, March 18, introduced a $22.17 million budget which does not include an increase to the local tax rate.

Mayor Timothy Donohue said the budget will be posted to the township website and a detailed presentation will take place at the public hearing and final vote on the budget, planned for 6 p.m. April 15 at Township Hall, 33 Mechanic St.

The budget includes a tax rate of 48.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as for 2018. If approved without a change, that would mean the owner of a house assessed at $300,000 would pay $1,449 in municipal taxes this year, in addition to school and county taxes.

On Monday, Donohue said an increase in the total value of property in the township increased compared to last year, helping to buoy township spending. The assessed value increased $14.9 million, to a total value of $2.76 billion, which Donohue said came about through a combination of increased real estate values and new construction, with some large projects entering the tax rolls last year.

That allowed the township to keep the tax rate the same even though spending has increased, with the budget set to bring in $88,931 more in taxes this year compared with 2018.

During the meeting, Donohue told the public the township has saved some money on health insurance costs this year as well.

As introduced, the budget anticipates spending $414,798 more on salaries and wages compared to last year, for a total of $9.28 million. Much of that is offset by a cut of almost $415,000 in other expenses, coming in at close to $8.38 million for the year. The surplus is up slightly compared with 2018, with the township using slightly less toward this year’s budget, a total of $1.76 million.

Donohue praised the work of township Chief Financial Officer Susan Quinones, Administrator Kimberly Krauss, the township department heads and others.

“There’s nothing too monumental, nothing ‘gimmicky’ in the budget, I’m happy to say,” he said. “So we look to remain stable and keep the tax rate stable.”

Both Donohue and Committeeman Michael Clark voted to introduce the budget. The third member of committee, Theron “Ike” Gandy, was not at Monday’s meeting.

Before the budget vote, Township Committee approved an ordinance allowing the township to exceed the municipal budget appropriation and establish a “cap bank,” allowing it to exceed the state-imposed limits on spending increases. These ordinances have become routine for New Jersey municipalities at budget time.

“This is one that tends to scare people just by the title of it,” said Donohue. “It’s really a bookkeeping procedure.”

The ordinance does not appropriate any additional money. Instead, it allows the township to bank the difference between the budgeted spending and the allowable amount of increase under cap for potential use in future years. Donohue described it as a prudent move recommended by the township’s finance professionals.

No one from the public commented on that ordinance, which was approved unanimously.

