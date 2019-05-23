Ocean Galleries to host 'The Cat Behind The Hat!;' art exhibition

STONE HARBOR — Ocean Galleries will share a selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection over Father’s Day weekend when it debuts “The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit — a series of print and bronze limited-edition art.
Guests are invited to join Art of Dr. Seuss collection representative Jeff Schuffman as he discusses this first-time showing for the exhibition during receptions 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16. The exhibition is free, with all artwork on display available for purchase.
For more than 60 years, Seuss’ illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) created paintings and sculpture, which he secreted away at the Dr. Seuss Estate.
During the “Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibition, visitors can explore works from Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, which Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure. Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Seuss’ three-dimensional "Unorthodox Taxidermy" sculptures with names such as "Carbonic Walrus," "Two-Horned Drouberhannis," and "Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast."
Additionally, Seuss’ cat was never far from his artist thoughts. He drew himself as the Cat Behind the Hat. His cat was the protagonist in several of his Secret Art paintings and, as a fun aside, many of his early advertisements and cartoons had a cat bystander witnessing all the action. They hinted at his adventures across the world, his reclusive sensibility despite his fame, and his penchant for the childlike fantasy and humor, which infused nearly every facet of his life.
Despite the unprecedented demand during his lifetime, no limited-edition artworks were ever conceived, authorized or created until the historic “Secret Art of Dr. Seuss” project began in 1997, six years after Geisel’s death. That year, this exclusive project put into motion a series of artworks and exhibitions, which firmly established him as one of the most iconic artistic talents of the twentieth century.
“The beloved Dr. Seuss artwork exhibits have become somewhat of an annual Stone Harbor tradition enjoyed by kids of all ages. Our gallery was fortunate to be chosen to host ‘The Cat Behind the Hat!’ collection for the very first time, so it will be fun to debut the art featuring the renowned cat to the shore area,” said Ocean Galleries owner Kim Miller. “We love that our customers can share the joy in this whimsical collection with their entire family and introduce new generations to fine art. What a great outing for a Father’s Day celebration.”
Each of these estate-authorized limited editions has been adapted and reproduced from Seuss’ original drawings, paintings, or sculptures. Additionally, each work bears a posthumously printed or engraved Dr. Seuss signature, identifying the work as an authorized limited edition commissioned by the Dr. Seuss Estate.
The new collection of art featured in “The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit will include serigraphs, mixed media and fine art on paper and canvas, as well as bronze sculptures, all highlighting the famous feline with names every bit as interesting as the colorful and clever cat himself, such as “The Great Cat Continuum,” “Venetian Cat Singing Oh Solo Meow,” and “Singing Cats.”
“The Cat Behind the Hat!” exhibit and receptions will take place at Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave. Stone Harbor.
In addition to an extraordinary collection of artwork and custom-framing, Ocean Galleries also offers a variety of hand-made crafts from local, regional and national artists in America, such as glass, pottery, jewelry and furniture. All summer exhibitions take place at the Stone Harbor location of Ocean Galleries. Ocean Galleries also has an Avalon location at 2199 Ocean Drive. For seasonal hours at both gallery locations, call 609-368-7777 or see oceangalleries.com.