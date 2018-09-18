MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — While awaiting word on a $1.3 million state grant for extensive improvements to the historic downtown, Township Committee members asked neighbors for input on some options that could take place much sooner.
Among the proposals discussed at the Township Committee work session Monday were creating resident-only parking in the neighborhoods around the Cape May Court House business district, or potentially limiting parking to three hours. The township and Cape May County officials are also considering limiting parking to one side of Mechanic Street.
These steps would not have to wait for word on the state grant.
“There are things that we can do, if the residents want, that can mitigate things like parking,” said township Business Administrator Elizabeth Terenik. “If we take any of those options, we want to make sure it’s what you want, because it’s going to create more work at our end, and it’s going to be more of a hassle at your end.”
County Engineer Robert Church, recently named to replace longtime engineer Dale Foster, and Elizabeth Bozzelli, the clerk of the board for the Cape May County Freeholders, also discussed county plans for the Cape May Court House neighborhood.
In the short term, those include improvements to a county-owned lot set behind the properties on the east side of Main Street, accessible from Mechanic Street, and installation of a light at the crosswalk leading to the Superior Court.
Cape May Court House is unique among the municipal downtowns in Cape May County. It’s the site of the Township Hall, police station and a number of businesses, but it’s also home to the county’s Superior Court and the historic county seat, with some county offices remaining in the downtown. It’s also the site of the main branch of the county library.
Long-established residential neighborhoods ring the downtown. Several residents of those neighborhoods attended the Monday meeting to discuss their concerns and hear updates, including the news that parking may be about to get worse.
Planned changes to the Superior Court building could mean fewer employees will park in the gated lot behind that building, Terenik said. That could mean more cars spilling out into the surrounding neighborhood, even as the county tries to encourage parking at its more distant lot.
Most of the planned changes relate to security at the courthouse, Bozzelli told the residents. Now, defendants, witnesses, lawyers, litigants and more use either the main entrance to the courthouse on Main Street, between the tall pillars marking the front of the building, or they enter the back way.
That means two security checkpoints, she said, and people gathering at the front of the building.
She said the county plans to move all security to the back of the building, creating a single entrance and making it more likely people will instead gather behind the building. At the same time, she said, the county plans to use the dedicated parking behind the building for jurors and witnesses rather than court employees. She added that while many people in the Monday discussion referenced county employees, relatively few of those working in the courthouse are county workers, with most employed through the state.
She said the county can ask them to use the county lot, but cannot tell people they may not park on a public street, which is why the township is considering resident-only stickers or time limits.
Church said the county is also looking at limiting parking to one side of Mechanic Street from Boyd Street west. The road is relatively narrow, leaving little room when cars are parked on both sides of the street.
But there is always a trade-off, he said. More room for cars will often mean faster driving. Some neighbors said it will come down to police enforcement to keep speeds low.
Police Chief Christopher Leusner, who attended the meeting, said he has to prioritize his officers, with limited hours each week and more than 70 miles in the township to protect. He said the township sees 1,000 accidents a year.
“We go back years looking at accidents that occur in this town. We see where people are dying on our roadways. We see where people are going to the hospital,” Leusner said. Most Mechanic Street accidents involve a truck taking out a side mirror. “We look at those accidents, and that is where we focus our enforcement efforts. We have hundreds of miles of roadway in this township.”
He said he would look at the downtown but added with the police station on Mechanic Street, the area sees more officers than most areas of the township.
If the township gets the state grant, plans call for extensive work in the downtown, including making portions of Mechanic and Hand Avenue one-way and creating angled parking on Mechanic Street near Main Street, as well as installing more plants and amenities. A light is proposed for Hand Avenue and Main Street, which is also known as Route 9.
Terenik said there are steps the township could take in the short term, if the public supports them, but some options would require more study. For instance, she said, there is a possibility of installing a four-way stop sign at Boyd and Hand avenues, “which would make a lot of sense,” she said, “but it would have to meet certain criteria in order to do that.”
A Boyd Street resident told committee members that speeding is the main issue, saying many use the township roads as racetracks. He was also skeptical of the proposals under discussion.
“I like to park out in front of my house. I don’t expect that to happen if you’re taking away a bunch of parking on Mechanic and shoving it to the side streets,” he said.
“Change is always difficult,” said Committeeman Tim Donohue. He said the township is looking at a very big project.
“It could have a very positive impact. But we’re taking an area that’s basically been a developed business district, realistically, for a few hundred years, and we’re talking about making some radical adjustments in the traffic flow, all to theoretically bring more business into the area,” he said.
The township must consider how much time businesses will be closed or impacted by roadwork and the impact on the neighborhoods. Donohue said the township should be careful not to create a new problem while solving another issue.