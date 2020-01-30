STONE HARBOR — Join filmmaker Bill Nicoletti and the Friends of the Cape May Music Festival for a screening 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Harbor Square Theatre, of the documentary film, “Once in a Hundred Years: The Life & Legacy of Marian Anderson.”
“Once in a Hundred Years” is an award-winning film that tells the story of contralto and civil rights activist Marian Anderson, of Philadelphia, who reached the pinnacle of professional achievement, attaining worldwide fame and an honored place in classical music history, as one of the greatest opera singers of all time.
“When I sing, I don’t want people to see that my face is black, I don’t want them to see that my face is white, I want them to see my soul, which is colorless.” Marian Anderson said.
The film runs 50 minutes and the screening will include a Q&A with the filmmaker and a panel discussion after the film. This documentary is the directorial debut of Nicoletti, of Ocean City, founder of Going the Distance Films, Philadelphia. The film was released in February 2018 and premiered at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia to a sold-out audience. It was featured at the Kennedy Center in New York in September and will air on PBS.
Nicoletti has over 75 national industry awards for professional excellence and holds a master’s degree from St. Joseph’s University. The film has garnered awards including Best Documentary Feature 2019 Philadelphia Independent Film Festival and first place at the Rhode Island International Film Festival.
“Being from Philadelphia, I have picked up bits and pieces of who Marian Anderson was but never had any idea of her impact on civil rights and women's rights until the last few years,” Nicoletti said. “In addition to what she did for our country, I was most impressed with the type of person she was. Ultimately, it was her personal quotes that endeared me to her and caused me to want to learn more about her life and legacy.”
Tickets are $12 and available for purchase online at SquareTheatres.com/Harbor or at the door. Harbor Square Theatre is at 271 96th St. Patrons can purchase and enjoy dinner and drinks before the showing at the Harbor Burger Bar inside the theater. The restaurant is open prior to the screening and until 15 minutes after the last showing of the evening.
A portion of the proceeds will support bringing classical music to the region by benefiting the Friends of the Cape May Music Festival. The Friends is an affinity group of the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities, or MAC, 1048 Washington St. in Cape May. The Friends share a passion for classical music, helping to support the annual Cape May Music Festival during its three-week residency in May and June and to extend its presence in the community, through year-round events such as this, that illuminate and celebrate classical music.
For more information on this event, see CapeMayMAC.org or call Cape May MAC at 609-884-5404 and ask for Friends coordinator Sharon Falkowski or call her directly at 609-224-6039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.