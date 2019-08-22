Thanks to the generous people and vacationers to Cape May County, local military children, whose parents serve at the U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May and the 253rd Army National Guard Cape May Court House, will receive donated school supplies collected from our local Dollar Tree stores in North Cape May, Wildwood and Rio Grande.
Rio Grande store manager Connie, Wildwood store manager Dave and North Cape May store manager Christine spear headed their respective stores efforts with the help of their cheerful checkout staff.
North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 Commander Joe Orlando and Cape May Post 386 Auxiliary to the VFW member Hilda Orlando collected the school supplies and delivered them in behalf of our donors.
Operation Backpack could not be successful without the sponsorship of Dollar Tree store management and their generous patrons supporting our military and their families.