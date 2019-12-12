MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A group of parents are fed up with Middle Township’s recreation program, attending the Monday, Dec. 2, Township Committee meeting to let elected officials know their frustration.
Speaking on behalf of the small group, Cape May Court House resident Krista Ostrander described her frustration with athletic programs, outlining a series of missed games, delayed starts, changes in procedures and disorganization. She said many parents are turning to other programs, including signing their children up to play in Avalon and other communities.
She told the three-member governing body that she has heard for years from other parents that the problems are just part of dealing with the Middle Township rec department.
Mayor Tim Donohue acknowledged her frustration and agreed there have been problems. But he believes some progress has been made.
“We all know we need to do better,” he said at the meeting.
Donohue welcomed the criticism, saying the township wants to hear about it when something is not working right. He described the recreation department as a complicated entity, including staff, multiple facilities, volunteer coaches and parents.
“But as you say, other towns seem to be able to do it pretty well. So we need to raise our standards,” he said.
Dustin Sturm, the acting superintendent of recreation, attended the meeting along with recreation program coordinator Kyle Morinelli. Both spoke with Ostrander and other parents after the meeting.
Sturm has worked for the township for less than two years. In July, he was named the township employee of the month for his work as assistant to then-superintendent Robert Matthews, who has since resigned the post.
“We’re open to conversations with Dustin and Kyle. This is not an angry mob with pitchforks. We want you to succeed,” Ostrander said. “But we do want to make sure that there’s change.”
At the meeting, Donohue suggested Ostrander consider signing up for the recreation advisory board to take a more active role in the department. She cited her work schedule as too demanding for that commitment.
Using Avalon as an example, she said parents know when signups are open and closed for each activity, the total cost, the schedule for games and practices and more details before they make a commitment to enroll their children.
That is not always the case in Middle Township, she said, citing uncertainty in some programs in which her son participated. She called for better organization, adding that there have been problems with some fields and that children are often expected to use a portable toilet even when a recreation department building is available.
“We’re all working adults here, and we want the very best for our children, but we have to have an understanding of what we’re moving into,” she said.
Recreation has fallen under Donohue’s responsibilities on Township Committee for about two years, he told Ostrander at the meeting. That’s likely to change, as committeeman-elect James Norris takes the oath of office in the New Year.
Norris is a former rec department employee and participant, Donohue said. He attended the meeting and also spoke with the parents.
Although only a few attended the Monday meeting, Ostrander said many signed a petition on social media outlining similar concerns.
She and other parents participated in the program as children, she told committee members. Many parents are disappointed because the program was incredibly well run when they were growing up. She participated in the soccer and baseball programs from a young age, she told committee.
“I was not good. I was really bad,” Ostrander said. “It didn’t matter. The feelings that I had from that; the support, the friendships, the motivation, that’s really what stayed with me.”
She believes it is important that a new generation have a chance to build similar memories.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction. I know your patience is beyond worn thin,” Donohue said.
