WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky invites local residents and neighboring municipalities throughout the tri-County area to join Woodbine in celebrating the upcoming holiday season.
This year, the Woodbine Recreation Commission will host Woodbine’s annual holiday parade. The parade will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Line up will be behind Woodbine Elementary School and will head west to Washington, then north on Washington to Bryant, right onto Adams, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building (former ambulance building).
Trophies will be awarded to first- and second-place fire and rescue decorated apparatus and marching units. Everyone will receive a participation plaque.
Santa will join with the mayor in lighting the Christmas tree on the bikepath and then conclude the evening at the Public Safety Building, where refreshments will be served and trophies awarded while Santa visits with the children.
“I would like to again extend an invitation to all local fire, rescue, and other first responders, as well as marching bands, floats and other organizations to once again register and participate in this season-starting event, and I also want to take this opportunity to (commend) our Recreation Commission for stepping up to host this year’s event, building upon a long tradition,” Pikolycky said.
For further information and to register, call Melissa at 609-231-7963; if no answer, please leave a message. Potential parade participants, send your attendance confirmation by Nov. 30.
