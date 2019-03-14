Pinelands Municipal Council officers sworn in at reorganization meeting

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the member of the executive committee of the Pinelands Municipal Council were sworn in March 6 by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, at the council's reorganization meeting at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Building.
Officers are Chair William Pikolycky, mayor of Woodbine; Vice-Chair Deborah Buzby-Cope, mayor of Bass River Township; secretary Karen Vaccaro, designee, Manchester Township; treasurer Patti Gross, designee, Vineland; member at large James Renwick, designee, Shamong Township.
Upcoming meetings of the Pinelands Municipal Council will be May 21 in Weymouth Township (Atlantic County); July 23 at the Pinelands Commission Headquarters in Pemberton; Sept. 24 in Maurice River Township; and Nov. 28 in Estelle Manor.
Mayors and designees from the Pinelands communities are urged to attend these meetings.
“I want to thank Buena Vista Township for hosting again our reorganization meeting. Any Pinelands communities interested in hosting a meeting are asked to contact the Pinelands Municipal Council,” Pikolycky said.
More information about the Pinelands Municipal Council see NJ.Gov/pinelands/home/munico.