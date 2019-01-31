Politicians spar over Code Blue, but those in warming centers are happy to sleep inside

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In the cavernous family center of the Cape Community Church, a few people gather around folding tables, sipping soup and hot coffee.
The outside temperature is in the 20s. Inside the main hall does not seem very much warmer than the outside, but those gathered will sleep in smaller rooms, with the heat on 70. This is a Code Blue night, designated to keep people who have nowhere else to go from freezing to death or suffering cold-related injuries.
January saw the start of a new policy shifting the responsibility for sheltering the homeless on such nights from Cape May County to individual municipalities. It also saw nights where the mercury plummeted to the single digits, while disagreements over Code Blue heated up, with criticism back and forth between officials at the state, county and municipal levels.
Code Blue is called when temperatures drop below 25 degrees, or below 32 if there is rain, snow or other precipitation. For years, Cape May County offered vouchers for a motel stay on the coldest nights. According to Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, the county has a small fund through which it can continue to offer vouchers to families with children but starting Jan. 1 could no longer offer vouchers to individuals.
After the first Code Blue call under the new policy, Thornton called the new system a success. It wasn’t perfect, he said, but it worked.
“Nobody was cold,” he said.
Still, the change has proven controversial.
Squabbles at many levels
In December, homeless residents and advocates turned out to a freeholder meeting with concerns about the changes. This month, two Democratic legislators said counties should take an active role in Code Blue protections, calling out the all-Republican Cape May County board.
“It is the county's responsibility to coordinate the efforts of those municipalities with an identified homeless population. County government's responsibility does not end with making an alert announcement,” reads a statement from Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblyman Bruce Land issued Jan. 11. They stated when they crafted the Code Blue legislation with then-Sen. Jeff Van Drew, they intended counties to lead the efforts, calling on Cape May County to “take a more proactive approach.”
In a prepared response, Thornton said the state’s Code Blue legislation was a mandate without funding and added that Andrzejczak had been invited to the county’s meetings with municipalities but did not attend.
“We invite other elected officials to engage in the exchange of ideas going forward in a way that can help people and not just to score political points,” Thornton wrote.
Sam Fiocchi, seeking the GOP nomination for Senate, blasted the Democrats.
“Rather than attacking Cape May County’s freeholders by insinuating not enough was done after announcing a Code Blue, Andrzejczak and Land should have been working toward solutions.” Fiocchi said.
There is more criticism to go around. In a recent interview, Thornton expressed disappointment that some communities have decided to use lobbies of police stations as warming centers, where there are few amenities and some may be reluctant to go, especially those facing warrants.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano had little patience for the issue.
“You know what? Have Cape May County build a shelter,” he said. The police lobby is staffed at all times through the winter, Troiano said, unlike any other building in his city. He also dismissed the concern that some may be being unwilling to seek help from police.
“If it’s a warrant for a traffic ticket, nobody’s going to do anything,” he said. “If the guy’s got a federal warrant and he’s a murderer, then he’s going to get picked up, yeah. Then he gets three hots and a cot.”
Nighttime refuge
Things are quieter at Middle Township’s warming center at 1159 Route 9.
Many of those gathered at the church sleep in the woods on other nights, in a series of encampments around Rio Grande. They move a lot. Each night brings worries about other people, about police, about animals like raccoons and coyotes, about the cold, about much more, said David Rahn, one of the men at the warming center Jan. 22.
“I’m a nervous wreck the whole time I’m out there,” Rahn said. He said he worked as a cook and a chef in the summer, but jobs are hard to come by in a tourist area in winter.
Rahn said he’d been camping as a kid but did not realize how difficult it would be to spend a winter in a tent. “This is my first time. I’ve never been homeless.”
In the woods, he bunks with Bill Lapworth, who had a larger tent. Lapworth said he was born and raised in Wildwood, where his grandmother had a business. He picks up construction work and other jobs where he can, but a felony conviction from years ago makes it tough to find steady work.
“I made a mistake,” he said, adding that he did his time and wants a fresh start. “I didn’t kill anybody.”
Lapworth spent much of his day at The Branches, an outreach center at 1204 Route 47 in Rio Grande. He said he won’t stay in Wildwood, where he said he was treated like a dog, with nowhere to lay down for the night in the police lobby. Tonight, he’ll have a cot in a warm room, a hot dinner of soup and bread and a hot breakfast in the morning.
Middle sees the most business
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said everyone is learning as they go.
“We’re in the heart of the winter now. This is an evolutionary process. The county’s being flexible, we’re being flexible,” Donohue said in a recent interview. “We’re going to learn a lot this winter.”
While some towns say they’ve had no one at the warming centers, Middle Township is close to a full house each Code Blue night. Capacity could become an issue, Donohue said. The center maxes out at 12 people. The township has the lobbies of the police department at 31 Mechanic St. and the substation in Rio Grande and could take overflow to Lower Township if need be.
Middle police Chief Chris Leusner credited Donohue with getting the county to allow its Fare Free Transportation program to ferry people from The Branches to the warming center at the church.
“That relieves some pressure on us, because we can only take two people at a time,” Leusener said. “There were quite a few people that needed to go.”
Most of the Code Blue nights, Middle Township has had eight or nine people at The Branches who needed a ride to the warming center, about three and a half miles away. In the morning, they get a ride back as well.
When Code Blue is called, the center opens at 6 p.m., and everybody must leave by 6 a.m. On Code Blue days, The Branches opens at 6 a.m. and stays open for 12 hours.
“If we weren’t here, they’d be out in the cold at 6 o’clock in the morning,” said Branches director Sandra Lockheart. An outreach of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor, The Branches has been in operation for at least a decade, she said.
Like others, she said the new Code Blue system has improved.
“I think it was a little rough at first, but it seems to be working pretty well right now,” she said.
On Jan. 23, Township Committee unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Cape Community Church, officially dedicating it, to be operated by volunteers from Cape Hope. At the meeting, Donohue said people will have a safe, accessible place to sleep. He had some criticism of his own for the state.
“They mandate these things, but they don’t fund them or provide a lot of support for them, in my opinion,” he said at the meeting. “This was thrust upon us. We’re doing the best we can.”
Cape Community Church Pastor Brad Boyer, at the center Tuesday, said when he first came to Cape May County, he expected an affluent resort area. Someone asked what the church could do to help with the homeless problem.
“I said, ‘What homeless problem?’ That shows I had a lot to learn,” he said.
Two volunteers, a man and a woman, stay overnight with the clients. On this evening, one of them is Christopher South, whose wife, Denise South, is the director of Cape Hope. Christopher South has been there for most of the Code Blue nights this year. For the most part, things have gone smoothly, aside from a loud argument over one man’s snoring.
South said Middle Township police officers usually stop by at some point each evening the church is occupied.
“At first there was some sense of intimidation. Not because of anything the police were doing,” he said. Officers encouraged him to call if there were any problems.
On the coldest night in January, South said, officers knocked on the door at about 2:30 a.m. They found someone else on the street, risking frostbite or worse, and brought that person to the warming center for what was left of the night.
Different communities, different plans
Lower Township has used its recreation center as a warming center, with talks underway to move to the Tabernacle United Methodist Church. So far, township officials said recently, the warming center has been open nine nights, without a single person using it. A township employee said things may change when a deal is struck with a local church.
Not every municipality has a warming center plan.
“There were no requests or reports of people in need of shelter during the recent cold spell, and fortunately, it has not been an issue that has required Ocean City to establish and staff shelters,” stated Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen. “If we did have a report of someone needing shelter, we would provide a space on a case-by-case basis.”
Officials from Cape May did not respond to a request for comment. Published reports indicate the city has set the lobby of the Police Department as its warming center.
According to Lockhart, not everyone uses the warming centers.
“There are people who are staying in the woods. They are staying in their cars,” she said.
“The problem is not going away. We need to manage it in our little town as best we can,” said Donohue at the Township Committee meeting.