MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Wednesday, Aug. 1, will mark the end of an era in Whitesboro.
That’s when the long-serving postal trailer next to the Martin Luther King Community Center at 207 W. Main St. will close. The trailer is set to be removed from the site, but residents with post office boxes will still be able to pick up their mail inside the community center.
The box numbers will remain the same, township officials stated in a recent announcement of the change, and those with a post office box will have new keys before the end of July.
Postal Service officials say the move is temporary. There will be a Whitesboro post office in the future.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township officials celebrated the life and ministry of the Rev…
“We are actively searching for a new location,” said Raymond V. Daiutolo, a Postal Service spokesman.
Mayor Michael Clark said the township received a county grant to improve and renovate the tennis courts behind the trailer, but no one could see the improvements with the trailer in place.
He also cited safety concerns, especially with the large truck that delivers the mail to the trailer.
“It was a little unsafe with the kids,” Clark said.
Others have raised aesthetic concerns. The trailer shows some rust stains on the exterior. The matter was discussed at a February work session meeting of the Township Committee, where U.S. Postal Service staff said only 86 of the 444 boxes available in the trailer are being rented.
But some regular users of the facility are disappointed.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Property owners in the township pay about $1 million in flood insurance pr…
“A lot of us are upset about it,” said Linda Anderson, a Whitesboro resident for 20 years who was picking up her mail on a recent weekday morning. She likes the convenience of being able to buy stamps or use other services near her home. Anderson said having a post office, even in a trailer, is an important part of the community, where neighbors can meet and catch up in a daily routine.
Worse, she feels like it’s a step toward eliminating Whitesboro entirely.
Her home address is now listed as part of Cape May Court House, she said, which has caused problems for her ordering from Amazon and other sites. She wants to maintain Whitesboro’s identity as a distinct community in Middle Township.
“Once they take away our post office, what do we have?” she said. Anderson remembers when the Whitesboro Post Office was in someone’s house on Route 9.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Township Committee on Monday emphatically declined to decide on a pro…
Whitesboro began in 1901, founded by attorney and Republican North Carolina Congressman George Henry White, the last African-American representative elected before the start of the Jim Crow era. He and other investors founded Whitesboro as a planned community for African Americans.
According to the minutes of the Feb. 21 Township Committee meeting, preserving the Whitesboro ZIP code and its importance to Whitesboro residents was part of the discussion, cited by Clark in the meeting, as well as by Robert Matthews, the township’s superintendent of recreation.
Potential new sites included the old Whitesboro Grammar School, which is slated to be used as a community center by the organization The Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro.