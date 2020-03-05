MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Jay Wolfkind of Cherokee Equities LLC has a plan for Middle Township’s tax liens.
At the Feb. 19 workshop meeting of Township Committee, Wolfkind outlined a proposal to more aggressively foreclose on properties that owe back taxes or have otherwise ended up with a township lien against the property.
At a Feb. 19 workshop meeting of Township Committee, Wolfkind discussed the proposal at length, suggesting it could help reduce the number of abandoned or vacant properties.
“There are assets here,” he said. “There’s absolutely no reason that something like this is sitting there boarded up.”
Wolfkind proposed that his company could comb through the property liens held by the township and recommend some for auction.
“Where is it, what do we think it’s worth,” he said.
The township has worked for years to reduce the number of vacant or abandoned properties, maintaining a list of properties that are vacant or badly in need of repair. In 2017, the township’s code enforcement office was moved under the police division, and in 2018, the township approved a stricter new property maintenance code.
The plan presented by Wolfkind would be an additional tool, township Business Administrator Kimberly Krauss said. In November, he spoke at the state League of Municipalities meeting in Atlantic City, she said, and township employees thought it would be worth further exploration.
He presented a range of possibilities, including foreclosing on properties, bringing additional pressure to bear on property owners behind in their taxes, and recruiting contractors and builders to buy abandoned properties, under the assumption they would be in the best position to make needed repairs.
“Very often the people who work off the back of their pickup truck are able to do the work but not the paperwork. That’s what we do. We’re paper people,” Wolfkind said.
The township could put conditions on the sales, which under New Jersey law could be sold for less than its assessed value. The township could require the buyer to fix up the property within two years and keep up the taxes.
“Here are the ones we believe should be included in an abandoned property sale,” Wolfkind said. His team would also look at court records and other documents to try to determine why a property fell into disrepair.
“Because you want to understand what happened. None of us want to be in a position where five months from now we read in the paper that the town is selling somebody’s house whose wife died of cancer,” he said.
This is not Cherokee Equities’ usual line of business, Wolfkind said, but it is one the company is interested in pursuing. For compensation, he said, the township could turn over one of the tax liens. The company’s website states that it “turns tax liens and mortgages into productive real estate.”
Township Committee took no action on the proposal and made no commitment to pursue any of the ideas presented. Wolfkind spoke for close to an hour at the meeting.
Wolfkind presented specific examples of properties to Township Committee, drawn from the list of tax liens held by the township. Of two of those chosen at random, one of the buildings in the Whitesboro section appears to have been demolished already, while neighbors of another in Cape May Court House said a woman lived there and it was not abandoned. The house appeared to be in reasonable condition from the outside.
One property that had infuriated neighbors has at last been demolished, Mayor Tim Donohue reported at a February meeting. The abandoned train station that once served the community known as Wildwood Junction has been removed, after a lengthy process.
The building along the railroad tracks had been vacant for years, if not decades. Donohue said it had sometimes been a haven for drug use.
The township had issued an order for demolition in February 2019.
