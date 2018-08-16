MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Requests for off-duty police officers to serve as security and traffic control have becoming increasingly common, police Chief Christopher Leusner told the Township Committee during a workshop meeting Monday, Aug. 6.
He wants to look to a private company to administer the program, freeing up time for his staff to handle other matters.
Under the existing ordinance, a private company pays $87.50 an hour to use an off-duty police officer at its site.
“It could be Walmart that calls. Most of the time, it’s a construction company that’s doing work on one of the roadways within the township,” Leusner said. The officer makes $60 an hour for the assignment, which often just requires him to be on site while roadwork is underway.
The township keeps $27.50, which covers the use of the police vehicle, administration, Social Security, Medicare and unemployment taxes among other expenses, he said. Either a lieutenant or a captain administers the assignment, based on the officers who’ve signed up for the additional duty.
“It’s becoming more frequent, to the point where it’s becoming quite a workload for the lieutenant and captain to manage it,” Leusner said.
He proposed the township seek bids on a contract for an outside company to oversee the assignments and collect the money from the contractor or business, a practice Leusner said has become increasingly common in departments in the area. He expects at least three outside services to bid on a contract, usually asking for between 6 percent and 8 percent of the total hourly rate. The service would be better set up to handle the assignments, he said. The successful bidder would also take on the job of collecting the money, which Leusner presented as a big plus.
“I know our CFO really likes the idea of these companies assuming all of the credit risk,” he said. “For me, I’m going to be creating a lot of time when the lieutenant can be working on other functions. This is becoming a bigger and bigger part of his job.”
Although committee members seemed supportive of the proposal, no formal action was taken. That will likely come at a future meeting.
“This will assure that we’re getting paid up front?” asked Mayor Michael Clark. That’s part of the incentive, according to Leusner.
Committeeman Tim Donohue asked if the police union had weighed in. Leusner said representatives of the union representing Middle Township officers, Policeman’s Benevolent Association Local 59, are aware of the discussion but have not taken a position.
Leusner plans to work with the union on improving the system for which officers get the assignments to make sure everyone who wants the additional work gets a turn. It will not be open to Class II officers unless there are no full-time officers available who want the work. The Middle Township Police Department has 54 full-time officers and seven class II officers.
Also, he said, Middle ranking officers will still oversee the assignments. The proposal will follow established guidelines for the maximum amount of time worked to avoid fatigue for the officers on the job, he said. For instance, no officer will be allowed to work more than 16 hours out of 24, including the off-duty assignments.
Another potential change: Luesner wants to work with other departments in the area to cover requests for off-duty officers. He told committee that could help cover the work on the busiest times and provide additional hours when demand is low. That could mean Wildwood or Lower Township officers taking off-duty jobs in Middle Township or requesting Middle Township officers for their municipalities when needed.
Some departments require an off-duty officer for every road construction project, whether it’s on a major highway or a side road, he said. Leusner said that is not always needed.
“There are times when we’re fine with traffic flagging. We look at everything on an individual basis,” he said. “We don’t want to add that cost to every traffic or construction job that comes through Middle Township. Only when it’s necessary.”
Leusner does not want to increase the cost per hour, saying Middle’s price is reasonable but already at the high end of the charges locally. While the price for the outside contractor would reduce the revenue to the township, he said the township would also incur fewer expenses, and with an increased demand would likely bring in plenty to cover those costs.
“We’re basically privatizing the function,” Leusner said.