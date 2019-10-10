South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild members are busy planning for their Biennial Quilt Show, which will be held Oct. 18, 19, and 20 at the Upper Township Community Center, 1790 Route 50, Tuckahoe.
Some planning committee members, pictured with the Queen-size Guild raffle quilt, include, from left, Diana Easterday, Nancy Turnbull, Debbie MacNeill, Sue Shaffer, Nancy Jefferson, Becky Sheppard and Sue Hanlin.
Tickets for the raffle quilt are $1 each and all proceeds will go to two charities – South Jersey Quilts of Valor and Ryan’s Case for Smiles.
For more information, visit SouthShoreStitchers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.