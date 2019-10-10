101019_gut_gmt_quilt show

Members of the South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild.

 South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild / Submitted

South Shore Stitchers Quilt Guild members are busy planning for their Biennial Quilt Show, which will be held Oct. 18, 19, and 20 at the Upper Township Community Center, 1790 Route 50, Tuckahoe.

Some planning committee members, pictured with the Queen-size Guild raffle quilt, include, from left, Diana Easterday, Nancy Turnbull, Debbie MacNeill, Sue Shaffer, Nancy Jefferson, Becky Sheppard and Sue Hanlin.

Tickets for the raffle quilt are $1 each and all proceeds will go to two charities – South Jersey Quilts of Valor and Ryan’s Case for Smiles.

For more information, visit SouthShoreStitchers.com.

